Best Free Fire sensitivity for quick reflexes on Android devices: Step-by-step beginner's guide

Garena Free Fire is a competitive Battle Royale title that offers plenty of weapons to fight on the battleground.

These weapons are the sole factor of a player's credibility. However, the player's muscle memory and quick reflex after encountering an enemy also matters a lot in gameplay.

To get their hands set on optimum settings for quick reflexes, players require time to cope with the in-game mechanism and the game's sensitivity settings.

This article lists the best sensitivity settings that beginners can follow for quick reflexes on Free Fire's battleground.

What are the best sensitivity settings for quick reflexes in Free Fire?

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is higher than usual because it is for quicker aim reflexes. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, minor tweaks might be necessary.

The settings given below will offer quicker screen sensitivity reflexes and might also help reduce the recoil of the weapon.

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 87

4X Scope: 73

AWM Scope: 56

Free Look: 100

Players can follow the steps below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the menu screen to appear.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Settings' icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear, and users should select the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: They may apply the settings mentioned above.

How to practice for quicker reflexes?

Practicing for quicker reflexes is tough, and it takes a lot of time for the players to get their hands on quicker reflexes with accurate aim precision.

It is recommended that players practice in the training grounds by turning approximately 180 degrees away from a target board. Then swipe the screen left or right to aim at the target board while firing shots. Keep the bullet spread close to the target board.

This exercise will help players in responding to enemy attacks from behind with quick reflexes. This will also help in improving muscle memory by practicing this movement regularly.

