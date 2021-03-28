Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more game modes and maps in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire are two of the most remarkable battle royal games in the Esports industry.

They have good and interactive game interfaces, but the style of gameplay, visuals, mechanics, maps, and modes differ.

This article discusses all the modes and maps of these games to see which one has more and better ones.

PUBG Mobile Lite or Free Fire, which one of them has more and better gameplay modes and maps in March 2021?

All the maps and gameplay modes of both these titles are listed below:

#1 - Maps

Three game modes are available in PUBG Mobile Lite: Arcade, Classic, and EvoGround. There are two major Battle Royale maps, Varenga and Golden Woods, that are mainly available. They can be found in the Classic mode of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Purgatory in Free Fire (Image via ShackTV)

The three major Battle Royale maps of Free Fire are Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari.

Bermuda is the biggest arena, Purgatory seems to be much smaller, and Kalahari is the smallest of them all.

#2 - Gameplay modes

As mentioned before, PUBG Mobile Lite mainly offers three gameplay modes: Classic, Arcade, and EvoGround. These are the subdivisions of these modes:

Classic: Varenga, Golden Woods (Maps) Arcade: War EvoGround: Payload 2.0

Free Fire provides a lot of gameplay versatility. It also provides the players with several gaming modes. Yet modes are also altered, and new modes are often introduced. The following is the list of game modes currently available on Free Fire:

Ranked Game

Classic

Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked)

Titan Attacks

Gun King (Squad)

Cosmic Racer

Conclusion: Which title has better and more maps and modes?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire can meet players' needs efficiently. The latter is the obvious winner for both the variety of maps and game modes.

Free Fire is a competitive game with several modes of gameplay and multiple special features. PUBG Mobile Lite also provides interesting maps and gameplay modes but lacks variety and numbers.