DJ Alok vs Antonio in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

DJ Alok and Antonio are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Both characters are useful in specific modes of the game. However, fans often compare them to determine who is the better character for the Factory Challenge.

The Factory Challenge is one of the custom room challenges created by popular content creators on YouTube. The challenge sees two players landing on the roof of a factory to fight (melee or fistfights) against each other.

This article compares the ability of DJ Alok and Antonio to determine who is the right pick for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Antonio for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an impressive active ability called Drop The Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that will increase ally movement speed by 10% and will restore 5 HP for 5 seconds.

This ability can be boosted up to level 6 using character level-up cards. At the highest level, it increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP for 10 seconds.

Antonio's ability - Gangster's Spirit

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability called Gangster's Spirit. At its base level, this ability gives the player 10 extra HP when the round begins.

At its maximum level (level 6), Antonio gets 35 additional HP when the round starts.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Antonio are great characters in Garena Free Fire but their effectiveness in the Factory Challenge is limited.

Antonio's ability is not that useful in this custom challenge as he can only receive additional HP at the beginning of the round.

DJ Alok's ability is more advantageous as it offers a constant healing source with increased movement speed.

Hence, DJ Alok is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

