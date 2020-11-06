DJ Alok vs Antonio in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire provides its players with a wide range of characters to enhance their gameplay experience. Unlike most mobile games of the same genre, these characters have special abilities that aid the player on the battlefield.

Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to a player but they do not have any unique abilities.

However, as the XP level of a player progresses, they can gradually unlock the other characters that have abilities in the game.

DJ Alok and Antonio are two of the most popular characters among both aggressive and passive players. In this article, we compare the abilities of both these characters in Free Fire to determine which is the better character to play with.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and Antonio in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - 'Drop The Beat'

DJ Alok

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire with a special ability called Drop The Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10%, and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This is an active ability which can be boosted up to level 6 using character level up cards. At the max level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Antonio's ability - 'Gangster's Spirit'

Antonio

Antonio has a passive ability in Free Fire called Gangster's Spirit. His base level ability allows him to receive 10 extra HP when the round starts. However, after leveling up the character to its max level (level 6), Antonio receives 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Comparison

Both DJ Alok and Antonio have incredible abilities in Free Fire. However, a significant difference between the two is that ‘Drop the Beat’ is an active ability while ‘Gangster's Spirit’ is a passive one.

Both abilities are of the same nature as they provide extra HP in the game. Antonio's HP, received at the beginning of a round, is a great help when it comes to early fights in the game. However, DJ Alok's ability has an upper hand over that of Antonio's.

DJ Alok's power is a more versatile one as it provides HP to its allies throughout the game. His ability in Free Fire is, therefore, way more convenient than Antonio's.

Players can acquire Antonio from the in-game shop for 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, they can purchase DJ Alok for 599 diamonds.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

