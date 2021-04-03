DJ Alok vs Clu: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Garena Free Fire delivers a competitive battle royale experience on low-end devices. Players have to consistently win matches to climb up the ranks in the game.

There are many Free Fire characters that players can use in ranked matches. This article will compare two popular characters, DJ Alok and Clu, to determine which is a better choice for the ranked matches in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Clu and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - "Drop the Beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the strongest characters in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which produces a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at the base level.

At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Clu's ability - "Tracing Steps"

Clu Character in Free Fire

Clu has an active skill called Tracing Steps. At its base level, this ability can locate the position of opponents who are not in a prone or squat position within 30m. She can also share this information with her teammates (level 4). The effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50 seconds.

Advertisement

At Clu's maximum level, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effects last seven seconds.

Verdict

Both Clu and DJ Alok are great characters in Free Fire. However, the latter is a much better choice for the ranked matches in the game.

While Clu can identify the enemy's location and catch them off guard, her ability is quite limited.

However, DJ Alok can help players in two major ways during ranked matches. His ability to provide players with increased movement speed as well as a constant healing source.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best characters for Garena Free Fire's ranked mode in April 2021