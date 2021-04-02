5 best characters for Free Fire's ranked mode in April 2021

Free Fire's ranked mode is a progression mode in which players showcase their skills in competitive matches. Players lose or gain RP (Ranked Points) based on their performances and are subsequently placed in tiers.

Players are rewarded based on their tiers at the end of a ranked season, and the stats are wiped clean. The higher the tier, the better the rewards will be.

Players can choose any Free Fire character to play a ranked match. There are a total of 37 characters in the game, and almost all of them have special abilities.

This article will list down some of the best Free Fire characters for the ranked mode in the game.

Which are the five best characters to use in Free Fire's ranked mode as of April 2021?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is probably the best character to use in the ranked mode because of his versatility. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability allows him to create a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At the maximum level (level 6), Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a great character for both aggressive and passive players in the ranked mode. The character has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability creates a force field that prevents 600 damage from opponents. Chrono can also fire at enemies from inside the force field.

When using Time Turner, Chrono's movement speed increases by 15%. His allies' movement speed also increases by 10% when within the force field. This ability has a 50-second cooldown.

#3 Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. At its base level, this ability releases a sonic wave that can destroy five gloo walls in 50m.

Any deployed gloo wall will also increase HP recovery, starting with four points. However, this ability has a 60-second cooldown.

#4 K (Captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% boost in the EP conversion rate. In the Psychology mode, K recovers two EP every 3 seconds up to 100 EP.

The mode switch cooldown is 20 seconds. It takes about 20 seconds to complete the mode-switch CD.

#5 A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is a modern-day robot with an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At its base level, this ability allows her to turn 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At her maximum level, A124 can turn 50 EP into HP, with a much shorter cooldown of 60 seconds.

Honorable mentions: Jota, Hayato, Shirou

