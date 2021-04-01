5 best Free Fire characters in April 2021

Garena Free Fire has many characters in the game, and it frequently introduces several new ones in every updated version. The most recent addition was Skyler.

The character segment of Free Fire includes 37 characters in total, and almost all of them possess brilliant qualities and skills to dispense in battle. The skills are divided into passive and active. Some characters possess active skills whereas, some of them have passive skills.

This article highlights some of the best characters available in Free Fire as of April 2021.

Also read: Top 3 active and passive abilities in Garena Free Fire

What are the five best Free Fire characters in April 2021?

#1 DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which allows him to build a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

This skill can be leveled up to level 6 using character leveling cards. DJ Alok's maximum level allows him to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restore 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

#2 Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono holds an active skill called Time-Turner. He can use this ability to build a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage. He has the power to fire at enemies from inside the force field.

Chrono's movement speed is increased by 15% when using Time Turner, while allies' movement speed is increased by 10% while within the force field.

When Chrono is leveled up to 6, his abilities improve as well. The Time-Turner skill, on the other hand, has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity for quick reflexes on Android devices: Step-by-step beginner's guide

#3 Skyler

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm is an active ability that, at its default stage, unleashes a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls within 50 meters.

Advertisement

The HP recovery will begin with four points with every deployed gloo wall. The ability takes nearly 60 seconds to cool down.

#4 K (captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu specialist with the active skill Master of All, which helps him boost his maximum EP by 50.

Allies within a 6m radius receive a 500% improvement in EP conversion rate when in jiu-jitsu mode.

He will automatically recover 2 EP every three seconds in psychology mode, up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode-switch CD takes about 20 seconds to complete.

#5 Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota is a parkour specialist and stuntman with a primary level passive capacity called Sustained Raids.

With each SMG or Shotgun kill, this ability immediately restores 25HP for just a five-second cooldown. Jota can restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill at his maximum stage.

Advertisement

He is undoubtedly the most beneficial character for the Clash Squad mode. Hence, he is also one of the best characters in Free Fire

Honorable mentions: Hayato, A124, Shirou

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push