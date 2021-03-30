DJ Alok vs Alvaro in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory challenge?

Characters are essential in Free Fire because the gameplay rests on their abilities. This title also provides a ton of options in terms of the number of characters.

The game's character segment contains approximately 35 characters in total. Except for Nulla and Primis, all of them have unique abilities that help players on the battlefield.

Because of his amazing skills, DJ Alok is one of the most valued and well-known characters in the game.

Alvaro, another excellent character, is also well-known for his outstanding combat skills.

This article will analyze and assess these two characters' abilities to find out which is a better character for the Factory Challenge - the most popular custom room challenge of Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Alvaro in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has a fantastic active skill known as Drop the Beat. According to an in-game biography, Alok is a world-famous DJ who is ready to drop a beat.

His ability is beneficial, and when activated, it produces a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5HP/s for five seconds. However, the results cannot be stacked.

Advertisement

DJ Alok can be enhanced by using character fragments, which increase his ally movement speed by 15% and restore 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Alvaro

Alvaro in Free Fire

Alvaro was first featured in Free Fire a few seasons ago, and as his in-game description says, he is a wild but talented demolitionist. In the game, he has a passive skill called Art of Demolition.

His skill helps him improve explosive weapon damage by 6% while also increasing the damage distance by 7%.

On the other hand, Alvaro can also be leveled up to level 6, where his abilities allow him to increase explosive weapon damage by 16% and damage range by 10%.

Conclusion

Both Alvaro and DJ Alok are great characters in the Classic matches of Free Fire, but DJ Alok is always a far better choice for the Factory Challenge than Alvaro.

Advertisement

Alvaro's skill lies in explosives, which is certainly not allowed in the Factory Challenge. Hence, Alvaro's skill is useless here.

Meanwhile, DJ Alok's HP boosting ability and speed enhancing ability are super handy and beneficial for players while having fistfights and melee weapon fights on the Factory roof.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: Free Fire vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more game modes and maps in March 2021?