Chrono vs Shani in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire characters play an important role in a match. They have special abilities that help players overcome their enemies on the virtual battleground. These characters can be used in multiple game modes and challenges in Free Fire.

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular custom room modes in the game. In this challenge, players have to fight against one another using only their fists or melee weapons.

This article compares the abilities of two popular characters in Free Fire, Chrono and Shani, to see which one is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Shani in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an ability called Time Turner. When activated at the base level, it creates a force field around the player, allowing them to block 600 damage from opponents. The player can fire at opponents from inside the force field. Their movement speed is also boosted by 15%.

Allies within the force field also get a 10% increase in their movement speed. These effects last four seconds and have a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

At the maximum level, the player's movement speed increases by 30%. Meanwhile, their teammates' movement speed increases by 15%. The effects last nine seconds and have a cooldown period of 40 seconds.

Shani

Shani in Free Fire

Shani has a passive ability called Gear Recycle. At its base level, her ability restores 10 armor durability after every kill.

When Shani is maximized to level 6, her ability restores armor durability by 20 per kill.

Verdict

Both Chrono and Shani are great characters in Free Fire. However, the former is a better pick for the Factory Challenge.

Shani has an impressive ability to restore armor durability. However, armor is not allowed in the Factory Challenge, making her ability useless.

Chrono, on the other hand, can provide the player with enhanced movement speed as well as a defensive force field, which could be very useful in the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

