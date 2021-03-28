Chrono vs. Shirou: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?

Characters in Free Fire play an important role in the game, unlike in other battle royale games. They serve cosmetic and aesthetic functions and have special in-game skills that make it much easier for players to beat their opponents on the ground.

The game includes a total of 37 characters, along with the two defaults, Primis and Nulla. Chrono, Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona, is one of the most popular and powerful characters. Shirou is one of the most recent entrants into the arena.

This article will compare Chrono and Shirou's abilities to see which one is a better choice for the Clash Squad mode - the most popular arcade mode in the game.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Shirou in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Time Turner ability of Chrono is one of the strongest active skills. When triggered, it generates a force field around players that helps them block 600 damage from enemies. Users can also shoot at their opponents from inside the circle, and their movement speed is increased by 15%.

Besides that, allies inside this force field witness a 10% improvement in movement speed. These effects last for four seconds and have a 50-second cooldown.

At the highest level of the character, the player's movement speed increases by 30%, while their teammates' is increased by 15%. The duration of the impact will also be increased to nine seconds, and the cooldown will be reduced to 40 seconds.

Shirou

Shirou in Free Fire

Damage Delivered is Shirou's strength. When enemies reach and hit the players, it tags them for 6 seconds within an 80m radius. This marking is only noticeable to the players, and the first shot on this marked opponent deals 50% more armor penetration damage. There is also a 35-second cooldown.

This skill increases significantly at the highest level, though the tag's range and duration remain unchanged. The first shot on the marked enemies has a whopping 100% armor penetration bonus, and the cooldown is reduced to 20 seconds.

Conclusion/Verdict

Both characters have great and remarkable abilities that certainly help players in the Classic matches however, for the Clash Squad mode, Chrono's ability is more viable and effective to use than that of Shirou's.

Chrono's defensive force field and enhanced movement speed allow players to be quick and reflexive in this short and intense combat mode. However, Shirou's armor penetration ability upon tagging is not much useful compared to Chrono's ability in the Clash Squad mode.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is subjective and is influenced by the users' playing style. It depends on the preference, and what may seem to be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.