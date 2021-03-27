5 best Free Fire emotes in 2021

Garena Free Fire takes an unusual approach and employs a unique gameplay style. This is why the game is so famous among fans.

Along with various features, like pets and characters, emotes allow players to communicate in the lobby or on the battlefield.

Several emotes have been introduced to the game through bundles or events where players could purchase and use them. However, this article does not share any emotes from special events but lists some of the best emotes available in the game currently, which players can buy.

What are the best emotes to buy in Free Fire in 2021?

#1 - LOL emote

LOL emote in Free Fire

This emote is available in the 'Collection' segment of Free Fire that players can purchase for 399 diamonds. LOL is one of the most popular emotes of all time that is in demand even now.

Its description says:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

Advertisement

It is a fun and interesting emote that players can use while interacting in the lobby.

#2 - Moon Flip emote

Moon Flip is one of the coolest emotes in Free Fire that shows off some acrobatic skills with the character.

Its description says:

"Watch my moon kick!"

This awesome emote is available to purchase for only 399 diamonds.

#3 - Top DJ emote

Top DJ emote in Free Fire

Top DJ is also one of the greatest emotes of all time that involves props (hovering DJ console) while showing off its action.

Advertisement

It is dedicated to DJ Alok's character and bundle but can also be bought individually for a hefty price of 599 diamonds.

The description states:

"Clap, clap, clap your hands!"

#4 - Wiggle Walk emote

Wiggle Walk is undoubtedly a fun emote. It shows off some classic dance moves for a few seconds, which players may find hard to follow.

Its description says

"Are you able to follow my moves?"

This awesome emote is available for 399 diamonds in Free Fire's 'Collection' segment.

#5 - Dab emote

Dab emote in Free Fire

The Dab emote is the simplest yet coolest one to show off in the game. It plays the classic dabs with two hands, which certainly keeps up with the game's upbeat vibes. The emote is priced at 199 diamonds.

Advertisement

Also read: 3 best emulators to play Free Fire on PCs in 2021

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.