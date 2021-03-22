3 best emulators to play Free Fire on PCs in 2021

Garena Free Fire has achieved noteworthy feats in the gaming industry and has a huge active player base worldwide. Even though it is a mobile game, players often seek to play this game on their PCs using emulators.

An Android emulator is a software that helps simulate Android OS titles on PCs. It enables users to mount and use Android applications and features wirelessly on a computer or laptop.

There are several emulators in the market using which players can run Free Fire seamlessly. But they often get confused about which one to opt for. On that note, this article lists some of the best emulators to play Free Fire on a PC.

What are the best emulators to play Free Fire on PC in 2021?

#1 - LDPlayer

LDPlayer is one of the most versatile emulators in the market. It assists users in automatically handling the gaming experience and offers customizable controls via keyboard and mouse. It enables users to run several games at the same time.

Minimum system requirements

Intel or AMD CPU Processor x86 / x86_64

Windows XP XP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win8.1 / Win10

Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0

Minimum 2 GB of system memory (RAM)

Minimum 36 GB of free hard disk space

Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) enabled in BIOS

Users can click here to visit the official website of LDPlayer.

#2 - BlueStacks

BlueStacks is a well-known Android emulator, a premium quality product for PC that supports custom key mapping for keyboard setups. It assists players in optimizing their aim and response time when playing with a keyboard and mouse.

Users can play multiple games simultaneously, record and replay action in real-time, and use the video and screen recording features.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM.

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

Users can click here to visit the official website of BlueStacks.

#3 Nox Player

Nox Player is yet another Android emulator that is well-known by gamers all across the world. It's among the best PC emulators and provides open keyboard routing with minimum effort.

It offers all game functions and controls on the mouse and keyboard, also capturing dynamic and complex operations with its default macro recorder.

Minimum system requirements

Windows version: 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, or XP.

RAM: at least 2 GB.

Storage: 1.5 GB of free disk space.

Processor: Dual Core 2.2 GHz.

Graphics card: GPU with OpenGL 2.1 support.

Video Memor: 1GB

Users can click here to visit the official website of Nox Player.

