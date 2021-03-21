Chrono vs Jai in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?

Garena Free Fire offers various game modes, and Clash Squad is one of the most popular ones. It hosts an intense match between two teams, and the side that scores more points wins.

Though guns play a crucial role in Clash Squad games, characters are also of significant importance. Chrono and Jai are two of the most popular and influential characters in Free Fire.

This article will compare their abilities to see who will be a more viable option for the Clash Squad mode in March 2021.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jai in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

His in-game description states that Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe with an active ability, Time Turner.

At its base level, he conjures up a force field to block 600 damage. Chrono can shoot opponents from inside this force field, and his movement speed sees a 15% increase.

Allies within this force field receive a 10% movement speed increase, and the effects last four seconds, including a 50-second cooldown period.

When Chrono gets maximized to level 6, his movement speed sees a 30% rise, while allies' movement rate increases by 15%. These effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jai's ability - Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Jai's character description in Free Fire states that he's a decorated SWAT commander, possessing a passive ability named Raging Reload.

It allows him to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down opponents. However, this reloading power is restricted to firearms under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

The maximum magazine reloading capacity is 45% at his full potential, allowing the player to engage in quick gunfights and intense battles.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Jai are potent characters with incredible qualities. For the Clash Squad mode, both equally important under different circumstances.

Jai is an excellent character for super intense and short combats where he doesn't need to reload his guns, allowing him to have an advantage over his enemies.

However, Chrono has a more practical ability to shield himself from enemies and increase movement speed in close-ranges.

Hence, both Chrono and Jai are great options for the Clash Squad mode. However, if players want to play aggressively and trust their gameplay skills, they can go with Jai. Players inclined towards defensive gameplay with a lesser aggressive style can opt for Chrono.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.