Chrono vs Jai: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the world right now and has reached some unprecedented heights in the gaming community. Thanks to the special in-game features and the regular updates that the developers bring frequently.

Free Fire consists of several characters in its realm. The devs recently collaborated with the world-famous football legend Cristiano Ronaldo to introduce a new in-game character in Free Fire called Chrono.

The devs have previously collaborated with megastars to bring new characters like Jai, who is the in-game persona of the Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

This article analyzes and compares both Chrono and Jai in Free Fire to find out which one is a better character to play in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Jai and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

According to his in-game description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe, with an active ability called Time Turner.

At his initial levels, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from inside the force field, while the movement speed increases by 15%.

Also, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds and having a cooldown of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is maximized to level 6, his movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%, all these effects last for 15 seconds with a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jai

As his character description states, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander and has a passive ability called Raging Reload.

He has the capacity of reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At his maximum potential, the maximum magazine reloading capacity is 45%, allowing a player to engage in quick gunfights and intense battles.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Jai are great characters to play with. Chrono has a monstrous ability to defend and attack enemies along with an increment in speed at the same time from within a force field.

The ability speaks for itself and is undoubtedly one of the most viable skillsets that Free Fire has ever had in all the other characters.

On the other hand, Jai also has great capability to reload guns faster, which is really helpful for an aggressive player on the ground when he/she is engaged in intense combat.

In terms of viability and versatility of usage, undoubtedly, Chrono is superior to Jai on the virtual battleground. It proves to be more beneficial than Jai for both passive and aggressive players.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.