Free Fire Restore The Colours Holi event: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire celebrates festivals in a unique style, and, as always, the developers are preparing for the commencement of Holi. To celebrate this festival, they have arranged several in-game events.

The Holi event, 'Fight For Colours,' is currently underway and will end on March 29th. However, the event is sub-divided into three stages: "Your True Colour," "Restore The Colours," and "Fight For Colours."

This article shares insights into the ongoing "Restore The Colours" event, where players can win exciting rewards for free.

How to play Restore the Colours event in Free Fire?

As previously mentioned, the Holi event is sub-divided into three stages, with all being interconnected. Without clearing the first stage, i.e., "Your True Colour," players cannot access the next stage, "Restore The Colours."

Your True Colours event in Free Fire

For the first stage in the "Your True Colour" event, players will be invited to join the event. They need to go to the first stage, and a questionnaire will follow with several options to choose from.

As gamers complete the questionnaire, they will be given their true color (for example, Emerald), along with three tokens of that same color.

Restore The Colours event in Free Fire

After concluding with Stage 1, players need to move on to Stage 2, i.e., Restore The Colours. They must gather colored paints from after-match drops, share some duplicated colors with teammates, and collect a full range of ten colors in the Color Bank to restore those colors to Free Fire.

However, gamers must strive consistently to collect as many diverse colors as possible to win rewards in the event. They can do so by tapping on the "Share Colors" option and sharing and exchanging their duplicated colors with friends.

Here is the set of rewards for the Restore The Colours event:

Weapon Royale voucher - 3 colors

Cyber Bunnies Skyboard - 7 colors

One-Finger Push-Up emote - 10 colors

