3 best character bundles in Free Fire in March 2021

Free Fire offers many exciting cosmetic and fashionable items that players admire. Like other Battle Royale games, it has unique and enticing outfit bundles that they can unlock by spending diamond top-ups or completing various event activities.

However, characters in Free Fire also offer their own exclusive bundles. These do not come with the character, but gamers have to buy them individually. This article lists some of the best character bundles available in Free Fire in March 2021.

Best character bundles in Free Fire

#1 - Chrono's Bounty Hunter bundle

Chrono's Bounty Hunter bundle in Free Fire

Chrono is already one of the most potent characters in the game, and players who own him must also give his incredible and unique Bounty Hunter bundle a try.

Chrono's bundle also displays a special animation in the spawn island. The bundle contains:

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Top)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Bottom)

Cosmic Bounty Hunter (Shoes)

Character Lvl 4 card

It is available in the store section for 1199 diamonds.

#2 - Steffie's Graffiti bundle

Steffie's Graffiti bundle is also one of the most enticing bundles in Free Fire. One of the primary reasons for its uniqueness is the animation that it displays.

Once players equip the bundle, the animation can be played on the spawn island. It contains:

Vandal Revolt (Top)

Vandal Revolt (Bottom)

Vandal Revolt (Shoes)

Character Lvl. 4 card

The bundle costs 899 diamonds.

#3 - Shirou's Hurricane Delivery bundle

Shirou is one of the latest additions to the game and has some awe-inspiring passive abilities. The character also has a tremendous and impressive bundle to display.

It is called Hurricane Delivery bundle and contains:

Hurricane Delivery (Top)

Hurricane Delivery (Bottom)

Hurricane Delivery (Shoes)

Character Lvl. 4 card

Shirou's bundle is available in the store section for 899 diamonds.

