5 best Free Fire emotes of all time

Garena Free Fire is very unique in its approach and has a very rare gameplay style. This is what makes the game so popular among fans.

Along with different features like pets and characters, there are emotes that help players interact with each other in the lobby or on the battleground of Free Fire in a fun and entertaining way.

The game has seen several emotes through bundles or various events that were held where players could buy and use. Currently, Free Fire offers a few emotes that can be obtained via certain events (upcoming events).

This article lists some of the rarest and best emotes in Free Fire.

Top 5 rarest and best Free Fire emotes

#5 - Flowers of Love

The Flowers of Love emote was released during the Valentine's Day Top Up Special (2019), where players had to top up 500 diamonds to attain this emote.

The character makes a beautiful gesture with a rose in their hands when the emote is played.

#4 - Doggie

This one is also a very rare emote that only a few people might have purchased.

The Doggie emote was recently released in an event called Emote Party and is an epic emote that celebrates and dances with a dog.

The Doggie emote was available on the foreign servers for a long time but took much longer to make its way into the Indian servers.

#3 - Pirate's Flag

The Pirate's Flag emote was launched during an event called the Pirate Top Up event, where players had to top up 500 diamonds to get this emote.

After the emote is played, the character slams a pirate flag on the ground. It is considered as one of the legendary emotes of all time in Free Fire.

#2 - Push-up

During the Bomb Squad Elite Pass (Elite Pass Season 9), an emote called Push-up emote was available in the Elite Pass tiers.

The character starts doing a couple of planche push-ups whenever the emote is played. The emote is very rare and is acquired by very few people.

#1 - Chicken emote

During the Steampunk Revolution Elite Pass (Elite Pass Season 7), the Chicken emote was available in the Elite Pass tiers.

This is one of the most hilarious yet funny emotes that Free Fire has ever introduced. It is the reason why players often demand this emote in the game to date.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.