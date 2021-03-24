Chrono vs Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Characters are a crucial part of Free Fire and have lots of potent abilities that help players significantly.

Clash Squad is one of the best arcade game modes that offers short and intense squad fights. Chrono and Moco are great characters in Free Fire and are also two of the most popular ones.

This article compares the two to see the better choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Moco in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Chrono possesses the Time Turner ability. This skill can generate a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies at level one. From inside the force field, he can even fire at enemies. Furthermore, his movement speed rises by 15%.

Allies within the force field receive a 10% increase in movement speed for four seconds, including a fifty-second cooldown.

On increasing the level of Chrono, his ability gets boosted significantly.

Moco's ability - Hacker's Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Moco is a brilliant hacker, according to her in-game biography. She has a passive skill called Hacker's Eye that marks rivals who have been shot and exchanges their location information with teammates for two seconds.

She can be pushed up to level six with character level-up cards.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Chrono and Moco are great characters in Free Fire and possess powerful abilities for the ranked mode. However, for the Clash Squad mode, the former has a more practical and beneficial use.

Chrono can create a force field that defends players from attacks and also increases his movement speed. This ability is remarkable for the Clash Squad mode. However, Moco's ability to tag enemies is not so valuable for these short and intense games.

Hence, Chrono is a better choice for this match type.

Disclaimer: The choice of characters is a player's decision, and prioritizing one over another depends on the individual's playing style.