3 best landing spots on PUBG Mobile's new Karakin map

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful battle royale games on the mobile platform. The popular mobile title has a wide range of battle royale maps. However, its developers periodically release new maps to keep the experience exciting for players.

The much-awaited Karakin map was finally introduced in PUBG Mobile today, i.e., April 7. The map, which replaces Vikendi, was previously available in the 1.3 beta.

PUBG Mobile developers made the announcement in a social media post which read:

"This definitely isn't a prank - our brand new map KARAKIN is officially LIVE! Please enjoy this warm welcome from our unofficial tour guides."

This article takes a look at the 3 best landing spots in PUBG Mobile's newest map, Karakin.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.3 Hundred Rhythms global update: APK+OBB download link for global users in April 2021

What are the best landing spots in PUBG Mobile's new Karakin map?

Advertisement

#1 Bashara

Bashara

Bashara is arguably the best landing spot on PUBG Mobile’s new Karakin map. The area has large compounds where players can find an ample amount of loot.

However, players must be careful in this area as many squads land in this location.

#2 Bahr Sahir

Bahr Sahir

Bahr Sahir is located at the top of the Karakin map. Players will find a variety of items, including weapons, armory and equipment, in the buildings that are spread across the area.

#3 Al Habar

Advertisement

Al Habar

Al Habar is another spot on the Karakin map that players should consider landing on. It is located in the top-right corner of the map and has enough loot to suffice an entire squad.

Apart from these three landing spots, Cargo Ship and Hadiqa Nemo are two other good locations on the 2x2 PUBG Mobile map.

Top 6 best places to drop and loot in karakin PUBG Mobile Map:-

BASHARA

BAHR SAHIR

AL HABAR

AL HAYIK

TUNNELS

HADIQA NEMO pic.twitter.com/QZC2h89q61 — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) April 6, 2021

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style. Landing spots also vary based on the trajectory of the plane.

Also read: PUBG Mobile hacks: New anti-cheat system bans 1,691,949 accounts this week