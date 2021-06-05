Battlegrounds Mobile India teases signature PUBG airdrop in latest post

Battlegrounds Mobile India has teased the classic PUBG airdrop in a new post on its official social media handles.

The caption on the post reads:

"Are you ready to rush to the airdrop? Don't go alone, get your squad ready today! Tell us about your squad goals in the comment section below! Exciting rewards for all the players who pre-register for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA."

Also read: "Only after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India will we know how different this battle royale is from PUBG Mobile": Sourabh Kotnala of Sk28 Gaming

Krafton has been dropping hints and teasers about Battlegrounds Mobile India across all its social media platforms.

Yesterday, the developers released a new video confirming the availability of the Erangel map and the UAZ in the game. Players can watch the video below:

Despite all these developments, Krafton has made no official confirmation regarding the release date of the game.

The support section (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile)

In the support section of the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website, the company stated that the release date is yet to be decided, and it is in the process of being finalized.

Also read: Fans await Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date after two weeks of pre-registrations, popular YouTubers drop hints

Battlegrounds Mobile India receives more than 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store

It has been over two weeks since the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on the Google Play Store.

Krafton recently confirmed that the game has received over 20 million pre-registrations, with 7.6 million of them recorded on the opening day of the cycle itself.

Thanking fans for their support towards Battlegrounds Mobile India and its pre-registration cycle, Krafton’s CEO, CH Kim, said:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India will get much better engagement from the community than PUBG Mobile got before the ban: Ujjwal “Techno Gamerz” Chaurasia

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh