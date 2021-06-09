Indian PUBG players expect Battlegrounds Mobile India to release this month

Battlegrounds Mobile India was initially announced over a month ago, on May 6th, 2021. Krafton’s announcement about the special Indian version was a major relief for Indian PUBG Mobile users.

With the commencement of the pre-registration process, the hype surrounding the upcoming title witnessed a further rise. However, the developers are yet to provide the players with an official confirmation regarding the release.

Many professional PUBG Mobile players and influencers have hinted that the game could be released this month. This article dives into some of those speculations.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) drops cryptic hint regarding the official release

Battlegrounds Mobile India to release this month?

Ghatak was among the first people from the PUBG Mobile community to drop a hint regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

On May 25th, he Tweeted saying,

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Third week of June.”

Since his Tweet, several other creators have come forward to provide players with their opinions and other clues.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur stated the following on his Twitter handle:

“1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy.”

These binary values converted to “18062021,” which can be interpreted as June 18th, 2021. This matches that of Ghatak’s hint (3rd week). Later, he said this was his assumption and asked fans for their prediction:

Last binary number was an assumption!

Now tell me what is your prediction? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

1) 1806 (June 18th)

2) 1206 (June 12th)

3) 1606 (June 16th)

In one of his videos, GodNixon said:

“If you have pre-registered for games previously, then you know that it takes 30 to 40 days for its release because the developers check for bugs and further refine the experience during this period. The game could release in the period of next 30 days according to my assumptions.”

(From 2 minutes 15 seconds to 2 minutes 50 seconds)

He also tweeted:

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) confirms addition of Erangel map with the latest teaser

Naman Mathur, who is popularly known as SouL MortaL, also provided a hint. He mentioned a series of numbers and said that these include the date of something.

12345

Date hai isme kisi cheez ki. 😉 — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 26, 2021

The prominent caster, Ocean Sharma, is the latest to drop a hint. In his cryptic message, he disclosed the following:

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

The smallest emirp is 13, while the prime number is 31. So the difference between the results is 18, which is the same date that Maxtern has provided.

Smallest difference between Emirp and it's Prime is 18 — Satyam Khare (@tgo_Satyam) June 6, 2021

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India teases signature PUBG airdrop in the latest post

Edited by Srijan Sen