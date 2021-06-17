Dynamo Gaming and other PUBG Mobile influencers receive Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access

A number of PUBG Mobile personalities have received early access to Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Mobile gamers in India are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country. The pre-registration cycle for the game began on May 18th and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

The Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India has now been released on the Google Play Store. Renowned content creator Dynamo Gaming has discussed the same on his streams. Players can check it out below:

Several other content creators, including Rawknee Games, have also received the Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

A snippet from Rawknee Games' Instagram story

Users are required to become beta testers of Battlegrounds Mobile India to download the Early Access. They can click here to join the beta program of the title and then later download the game. Users will have to download the Resource Packs in-game.

It is expected that the game could be arriving tomorrow. Many players have speculated that the privacy policy which appears after they open Battlegrounds Mobile India is set to become effective from June 18th.

How to download the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India

How to install Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players should follow these steps to download the Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: After becoming a beta tester, players should click on the "Download it on Google Play Store" option to get redirected to the Google Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Next, tap the “Install” button. Early Access to the game will soon be downloaded on the devices of the users.

Note: The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is 721 MB. Users must ensure that there is enough space on their devices.

