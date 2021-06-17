Battlegrounds Mobile India early access: 'Beta testing full' error, data transfer steps, BGMI APK, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has apparently launched its 'Early Access' version on the Google Play Store today. Unfortunately, players had to join the testing program to get access to the APK file.

However, as of now, the beta testing program is closed. Players who have registered themselves as beta testers can currently play the game.

This article explains the beta testing error, provides the APK and OBB file download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and shares the steps for transferring old account data.

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access 'Beta testing full' error explained

The official beta testing registration website of Battlegrounds Mobile India now states:

"Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

The "Early Access" beta tester program was launched early this morning, and after a huge influx of users registering in the program, the website closed within three hours.

Fortunately, players can still download the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here is how they can do so.

A step-by-step guide to download Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB file

Here is how players can install Battlegrounds Mobile India on their device:

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s APK file: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s OBB file: Click here

Alternative link: Click here

The size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively. Therefore, players must ensure that their devices have enough space before downloading the files.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India via APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Players must download the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India using the links.

Step 2: After downloading, players have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK file.

Step 3: Next, players must rename the OBB file to “main.15255.com.pubg.imobile“ and paste it in the following directory: Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

Players have to download the Resource Packs

Step 4: Players can pick between low-spec and HD resource packs after opening Battlegrounds Mobile India. Their sizes are 379.6MB and 618.2 MB, respectively.

How to transfer data from the old account?

After running the game, players need to log in via their in-game account. Here are the steps that players need to follow after logging in:

Step 1: After entering the game, a pop-up for 'Account data transfer' will appear asking, "Do you reside in India?". Players need to tap on 'Yes.'

Click Yes to continue.

Step 2: After that, another message will link the old global version of the account with Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players need to tap on 'Yes, please continue.

A new webpage will appear

Step 3: A new webpage will appear asking for the confirmation of data transfer. Players can confirm the transfer, and then they need to sign in using their global account ID and password.

Once logged in, players will get their old account and inventory in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: The APK+OBB files may not work for users who have not pre-registered for the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen