How to play BGMI 1.5 APK update on PC: Step-by-step emulator guide

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now officially available for gamers to download and play. The new BGMI 1.5 update will feature lots of new modes, weapons, and much more. Players can head to the Google Play Store to download the title for free. However, the game is yet to get an official release on other platforms like iOS and emulators.

The title offers an immersive BR experience along with Ultra HD quality graphics and much more. There are many players who prefer playing the title on their PC or laptop setups. This article shares a step-by-step guide on how to play BGMI 1.5 APK on PC.

Playing BGMI 1.5 APK update on PC

Emulator for Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version

To play the BGMI title on PC, players need to have an emulator which can run the game smoothly. The title has just been launched and doesn't support any major emulators.

However, BlueStacks, a renowned emulator website, announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India is playable on their emulator's latest version. Players can easily download the latest BlueStacks emulator to play their favorite BR game.

A step-by-step guide on how to play BGMI 1.5 APK update on PC

1) Head to this website to download the latest version of the BlueStacks emulator.

2) After downloading the emulator, install it on your setup.

3) Now, sign in to the emulator with your Google account to get access to its app store.

4) Open the Play Store and type Battlegrounds Mobile India.

5) Now tap on the install button and wait for the installation process to complete.

6) After downloading all the resource packs, reboot the system to run the game smoothly.

Minimum requirements to run BGMI 1.5 update on an emulator on PC:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Microsoft Windows 7 and above. Processor : Intel or AMD Processor.

: Intel or AMD Processor. RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. (Note that having 4GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. (Note that having 4GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM) Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space.

5GB Free Disk Space. You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

NOTE: Players are advised to sign in to any alternate BGMI account in the emulator. Players can use their regular accounts in the official emulator when it gets announced by Krafton.

