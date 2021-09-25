How to win 1v1 fights easily in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most played and downloaded games on leading platforms. Players can download it for free from their respective app stores. The game has smaller maps, and players are mostly engaged in close-quarter combat. Players need to take down their opponent in a 1v1 situation to get the chicken dinner title.

In this article, we discuss the best tips on how to win 1v1 fights in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tips to win 1v1 fights in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Headshots

More headshots will quickly defeat the enemy (Image via Krafton)

The first tip to win a 1v1 fight easily in PUBG Mobile Lite is to connect more headshots. A headshot deals the most amount of damage onto an enemy player in the game. Players can practice in the training grounds and Arena training to improve their headshot accuracy. It will give the player an edge in a 1v1 fight and will help him win it.

2) Jiggle movement

The second tip to get an advantage in a 1v1 fight is by jiggling. Jiggle is the left-right movement to deteriorate the enemy player's bullet tracing. With a good jiggle, the player must practice good aim to take down the enemy quickly. A player needs to get a good joystick size and training with it to get the perfect jiggle movement.

3) Use of cover

In a 1v1 fight, the player must make proper use of any cover in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players playing the game in TPP mode can get an extra advantage over the enemy player. It is recommended to inflict initial damage by peeking or coming out of the cover and shooting and then going again to the cover. With this, the enemy player will go low on HP, and the player will have higher chances of taking him down in a 1v1 fight.

4) Weapon selection

Choose your weapon wisely (Image via Krafton)

The last tip to becoming a pro-close-range player is to have proper knowledge of weapons. There are various weapons available in the game for players to choose from. Some of these weapons have good hit damage and fire rate, while others are suitable for mid-range and long-range battles. Here are some of the best weapons for close-range combat in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Groza

Beryl M762

UZi

MK14

M416

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar