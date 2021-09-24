5 best gun combinations for Solo V/S Squad matches in PUBG Mobile Lite 

PUBG Mobile Lite is a modulated version of PUBG Mobile. The game offers the same PUBG experience with 3D quality graphics and immersive sound effects.

There are lots of players who play Solo V/S Squad to improve their skills. Other players love to create content by playing these kinds of matches. A vast chunk of the audience loves to see content related to Solo V/S Squad gameplay.

These are winning gun combinations for Solo V/S Squad in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) AKM + M416

The first weapon combination for Solo V/S Squad matches is AKM and M416. Players can use AKM as their primary weapon for close-range and M416 for mid-range and long-range sprays. In a Solo V/S Squad match, the player has fewer chances of taking down an entire squad of four players is rushing.

2) M416 + DP-28

M416+DP-28 weapon combo in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Goze YT)

The second weapon combination that players can use in Solo V/S Squad matches is M416 and DP-28. The weapon combination has both automatic rifles, which come in handy when the player has more than two opponents to counter. The M416 assault rifle is suitable for close-range battles, and the DP-28 is a lethal weapon in mid-range battles.

3) AKM + DP-28

M416+DP-28 weapon combination

AKM and DP-28 weapon combinations are among the favorite combinations used by players who love to play as entry assaulters in their team. AKM assault rifle has great hit damage for 1v1 battles. DP-28 can be used to take down enemy players in mid-range combat. The players are recommended to use the DP-28+4x combination to increase its range.

4) M416 + AWM

M416+AWM in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The fourth weapon combination includes the M416 and AWM. The M416 is great for close-range and mid-range combat with its immersive rate of fire and damage per hit. AWM is one of the top-notch weapons in the game and can take down a whole squad in a few seconds. Players will need to loot an airdrop to get their hands on the AWM bolt action sniper rifle.

5) M762 + Mini 14

M762 + Mini14 in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Krafton)

The last weapon combination that a player can use in a 1v4 match is Beryl M762 and Mini 14. Beryl M762 has an amazing rate of fire and hit damage. The Mini 14 is a DMR in PUBG Mobile Lite and can be equipped with an 8x scope. It helps the player to knock down or kill enemy players in long-range with quick single taps.

