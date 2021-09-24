5 best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up faster in Season 28

PUBG Mobile Lite is a great choice for players looking for the ultimate PUBG experience and owns a low-end device. The title offers HD quality graphics as well as significant sound effects.

Varenga is one of the most popular maps in the game. Players love to upgrade their tier ranks to receive better rewards and titles. For newbies in the game, it can be difficult to choose good landing spots.

Best landing spots in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up faster

1) Stadium

Stadium in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Techno Gamerz YT)

The stadium is the best hot-drop for players who prefer aggressive gameplay in PUBG Mobile Lite. The area is located in the center of the map and holds good quality loot. Players can expect up to 3-4 squads to land here in each match. To rotate into safe zones, players can also find vehicles on the road.

2) Warehouse

The warehouse is another good location to land and rank up faster in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is situated on the corner side of the map and has high-quality loot. Players who prefer late rotations into the safe zone can land here and win the match to get more tier ranking points.

3) Pilot Plaza

Pilot Plaza in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Sportan Gaming)

The third place where players love to land during rank push is Pilot Plaza. It is an open area, and players can quickly get their favorite weapons and ammunition. There are 3-4 main buildings where players are expected to get the best loot.

4) Range

Range in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

The range is the most suitable place for players who prefer passive gameplay. It is also located on the corner side of the map. Players can expect to have 1-2 squads land here and have fewer chances of a gunfight. Upon looting, players can rotate into safe zones while spotting enemy players and eliminating them.

5) Factory

Factory in PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Uniex Gaming YT)

The last location on the list is Factory for players who are looking to push their ranks. It has a good loot percentage. Players can get all necessary items like weapons, grenades, and healing times. After that, players can get vehicles to rotate and get more plus tier points.

