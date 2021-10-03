How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version latest APK in October 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite, a scaled-down version of the mainline PUBG Mobile, has risen to prominence as one of the best games in the battle royale genre on Android. It has amassed a sizable global player base, owing primarily to its lower device requirements.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite regularly update the game, adding new features and fixing bugs. A few weeks ago, the 0.22.0 version was introduced. Players can download it directly through the Google Play Store.

They can otherwise also utilize the APK file present on the official PUBG Mobile Lite website.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India, so people from the country are recommended not to download and install it on their devices.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version using APK

Here are the detailed procedures on how players can use the APK file to download and install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.22.0 version on their devices:

Step 1: Gamers must first head over to the PUBG Mobile Lite official website to download the APK file for the update. They can also click on this URL to be redirected to the game's website.

On the website of PUBG Mobile Lite, gamers should download the APK (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Once on the PUBG Mobile Lite website, users must select the APK download option to obtain the file for the current 0.22.0 version.

The APK file size of PUBG Mobile Lite version 0.22.0 is about 714 MB, so players should ensure they have adequate storage space before downloading.

Step 3: Consequently, they must toggle the "Install from unknown source" option on their device. Users can then proceed to install the PUBG Mobile Lite APK.

Once the game is installed, players can go ahead and log in to their accounts (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: After PUBG Mobile Lite is completely installed, users can open its application on their devices. They can subsequently log in to their accounts to play the latest version of the game.

Players can try reinstalling the file if they experience a parsing error during installation. If doing this doesn't resolve the issue, it is recommended that players download the APK again and follow the abovementioned steps.

