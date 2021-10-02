PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire MAX: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Free Fire has etched its name in the community as one of the most popular battle royale games. The developers decided to expand the franchise and recently released Free Fire MAX, an upgraded version of the original game.

The eternal fight to take the battle royale market is fierce between the PUBG Mobile and Free Fire franchises. Gamers have often pitted PUBG Mobile and its lite version against Free Fire to debate which title is the best.

With the launch of Free Fire MAX, users have been eager to know whether it is better than PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices.

Assessing both Free Fire MAX vs PUBG Mobile Lite

To decide whether Free Fire MAX is better than PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end devices, their system requirements need to be compared.

Free Fire MAX requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM and Android version 4.1 and above. The game is an upgrade over Free Fire and will take up over 1.5 GB of disk space.

Garena Free Fire EU @freefireeu

Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!



⭐ Clash Squad

⭐ Battle Royale

⭐ Training Grounds

⭐ Interactive Lobby

⭐ Craftland



Download and join the game now!

All amazing updates awaiting you



#FreeFire #FFMAX

#ToTheMax [Free Fire MAX] To the MAX, Join MAX🔥Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!⭐ Clash Squad⭐ Battle Royale⭐ Training Grounds⭐ Interactive Lobby⭐ CraftlandDownload and join the game now!All amazing updates awaiting you #FreeFire EU [Free Fire MAX] To the MAX, Join MAX🔥

Free Fire MAX is now global launch for everyone!



⭐ Clash Squad

⭐ Battle Royale

⭐ Training Grounds

⭐ Interactive Lobby

⭐ Craftland



Download and join the game now!

All amazing updates awaiting you



#FreeFire #FFMAX

#ToTheMax #FreeFireEU https://t.co/HzjDtgMXta

PUBG Mobile Lite, on the other hand, requires a minimum of 1 GB RAM and runs on Android version 4.0.3 and above. The game is a lite version hence takes up around 600 MB of disk space.

In terms of gameplay, both titles offer a similar gaming graphics output. Free Fire MAX offers an HD gaming rendition followed by an ultra-realistic experience. It is undoubtedly a significant boost from Free Fire when it comes to gameplay.

PUBG Mobile Lite provides a similar HD gaming output and, with Unreal Engine 4, enhances the gameplay significantly with realistic HD outputs.

Verdict

Based on the system requirements and graphical output, it is pretty sure that PUBG Mobile Lite takes the lead when it comes to compatibility with low-end Android devices.

Also Read

Free Fire MAX is a recent addition to the battle royale segment and can become one of the best in the category. However, gamers have reported specific issues regarding optimization.

Garena is expected to roll out updates to fix the existing issues. Once the game is up and running without any significant drawbacks, it should compete against the category's top names.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far