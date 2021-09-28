According to the developers, Free Fire Max will be a huge step forward for the franchise and will usher in higher-quality gameplay across the board. It will feature HD graphics, enhanced special effects, and of course, smoother gameplay.

The game aims to provide a more realistic and immersive survival experience for battle royale fans. In short, it will be much like its predecessor, but only better in every way.

Although not every detail is available just yet, a few salient aspects have been revealed and provide an insight into what players can expect from Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Max: System requirements, expected size, release date, and more

1) System requirements

Although the game is set to feature HD graphics, better special effects, and stutter-free gameplay, users can expect the game to work relatively smoothly on their current devices in most cases.

However, given that Free Fire Max will be utilizing better assets, higher rendering, and providing better display output, certain mobiles may not be able to run the game in max settings.

Note: Some devices may experience lag due to low RAM.

2) Expected size

Given the improvements made to Free Fire Max, it goes without saying that the game's download size will be larger compared to its predecessor. Thankfully, it's not too large and is manageable for most players.

Based on the information at hand, it should not cross 1.10 GB upon launch. However, gamers need to keep in mind that in-game assets will be loaded separately, so the game's size could stand somewhere close to 1.50 GB when fully updated.

Note: The file size mentioned above is approximate and is subject to change.

3) Release date and time

Based on official information from the developers, Free Fire Max will be going live today (28 September). While the exact time is unknown, given that the Free Fire OB30 update is due today, players can expect the game to become available once the update has been completed.

4) Rewards and other features

Players who have registered for Free Fire Max will receive special in-game rewards as a token of appreciation from the developers. Here is the list:

Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Cyber Max Skyboard

Max Raychaser (Head) [if Free Fire Max reaches thirty million pre-registrations].

In addition to the rewards, one of the most salient features of the game is the Firelink technology, through which players can effortlessly switch between games while retaining their progression level and items. Furthermore, they can play with each other, even when using different versions of the game.

