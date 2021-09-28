When will Free Fire servers close for OB30 update maintenance break today?

The OB30 update has been the talk of the town for some time now, and with Free Fire Max just beyond the horizon, the excitement has ramped up manyfold as fans are eager to hop into the game and experience something new.

However, before that can happen, a bit of patience will be required from players as servers will go offline to prepare for the update. Now, while this may be an inconvenience for a lot of hardcore players, it is a necessary step that the developers must take to ensure a smooth transition from one version to the next.

Free Fire OB30 update: Server closing time, patch notes, and more

1) Server closing time

Given that the developers are rolling out OB30, it's a huge milestone, and players should be aware that the servers will be closed for a long time. According to official information, the maintenance period can last anywhere between eight to nine hours at the most.

By all accounts, the servers should be taken down between 9:00 am and 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30), and if everything goes according to plan, they should be back up between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Note: The maintenance could extend beyond the aforementioned timeline.

2) Patch notes

The OB30 Free Fire update is perhaps one of the largest that players will be getting. Based on the leaks, the developers are set to roll out a myriad of changes to a number of aspects within the game.

Aside from the normal weapon balances and a few character reworks, a plethora of quality of life improvements will be rolled out as well in the Free Fire OB30 update. While these changes are minor, they will greatly improve the quality of the game.

Note: Players can click on this link to read the full patch notes.

3) Free Fire Max

Aside from the OB30 update, another huge event taking place today is that Free Fire Max will be going live for the first time. After months of anticipation, the game is finally set to launch.

Although there is no exact launch time for the game just yet, it will more than likely go live once the OB30 update has been completed and servers are back online. Players should expect this to happen at the latest by 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Those who have pre-registered for Free Fire Max should be able to download the game immediately once the update is complete, and will also be able to claim a free reward, the Cyber MAX Loot Box.

