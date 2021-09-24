How to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire after OB30 update

To obtain exclusive items such as characters, outfits, and skins, users in Free Fire are generally required to shell out the premium in-game currency known as diamonds.

However, the currency is not free, and users must pay actual money to acquire it. As a result, non-spending users look for alternate ways to obtain free diamonds.

The Free Fire OB30 is inching closer and is scheduled to arrive within a week. Here’s a guide on how players may earn free diamonds in Free Fire after the game’s upcoming patch becomes available.

Details on how players can get free diamonds in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the easiest way for users to earn free diamonds. It compensates users with Play Credits in exchange for completing short and straightforward surveys.

Once the application is installed, gamers must first answer a series of questions to set up their profiles. Later on, they will be provided with various surveys that they can participate in to get the Play Credits.

Diamonds can then be purchased in Free Fire after players have amassed a sufficient number of credits. It should be emphasized that there is no defined time frame for when the surveys will be made available for participation.

Super Airdrops provide an incredible value to the players (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, it is advised that players hold onto their Play Credits for Super Airdrops, which offer enormous benefits on top-up, as shown in the image above.

Google Opinion Rewards on Play Store: Click here

Events on BOOYAH!

Participating in events can provide a wide range of rewards to the players (Image via Play Store)

The BOOYAH application is a particular app developed by Garena itself. Several events are hosted on it, providing users the opportunity to earn a variety of freebies.

A few of the events sometimes even offer diamonds as one of the rewards. Thus, players may participate in them to have a chance of receiving the in-game currency.

They should, however, keep in mind that they must link their Free Fire account to the BOOYAH application.

Also Read

BOOYAH on Play Store: Click here

Note: Players shouldn’t use unfair means to get free diamonds as their accounts may get banned.

Edited by Ravi Iyer