How to get diamonds from Free Fire top up center to purchase DJ Alok and emotes

Diamonds are a highly coveted currency in Free Fire since they are used to purchase most of the game’s premium products. The premium currency of the battle royale title can only be obtained using real money.

Characters such as DJ Alok and emotes are among the most sought-after items among Free Fire’s players. Consequently, players search for methods of purchasing diamonds since they are required to obtain all such content. One way to achieve that is through the in-game top up center.

A guide on how to purchase Free Fire diamonds to buy DJ Alok and emotes

Listed below are the steps on how players can buy Free Fire diamonds:

Step 1: The first step for players is to boot up Garena Free Fire and then press the “Diamond” icon as shown in the picture below:

Click on this icon to access the top up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: On their screens, they will find the various top up options. Subsequently, gamers can choose the required number of diamonds and proceed with the purchase.

Top up options present in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the top up options present in Free Fire

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 3: After they have completed the payment, the in-game currency will be added to the user’s Free Fire account.

The acquired diamonds can be used by players to purchase DJ Alok and emotes in Garena Free Fire.

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

The character’s ability creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP and increases movement speed for a specific duration. At the base level, the rise in the movement speed is 10%, and the duration is 5 seconds. They eventually increase to 15% and 10 seconds, respectively, at the highest potential.

To purchase DJ Alok, players will have to shell out a total of 599 diamonds.

Emotes

There are various emotes present in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

There are around 30 emotes present in the in-game shop and their prices vary based on their rarirty. Players are recommended to wait for events during which the emotes will be available at a lower price.

