5 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok to get easy Booyah after 4th Anniversary update

DJ Alok's ability to Drop the Beat has made him one of Free Fire's most used characters. In addition to restoring 5 HP for 10 seconds, the skill also increases movement speed by 15%. So, players can heal themselves at any time on the battlefield.

In Free Fire, players have the ability to create character combinations, which is essentially a process of combining the skills of four characters (one active and three passive abilities). Since DJ Alok has an active one, the other characters in the combination must be the ones that have passive skills.

Some of the best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok

1) DJ Alok + Jota + D-bee + Paloma

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

D-bee: Bullet Beats

Paloma: Arms-Dealing

Jota’s ability was revamped with the new OB29 patch. A user's health is replenished when they hit an opponent, and 20% HP is recovered after knocking down an opponent.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

When firing while moving, the D-bee's skill increases the movement speed of the players by 15% and accuracy by 35%.

Paloma (Image via Free Fire)

Paloma's ability allows players to carry 120 extra ammunition of any kind, excluding grenade launchers, which can be very useful in battle royale mode.

2) DJ Alok + Shirou + Maro + Dasha

Shirou (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Dasha: Partying On

In Shirou's ability, opponents get tagged for six seconds after hitting the users within an 80m range. The initial shot on this tagged opponent deals 100% extra armor penetration. Damage Delivered has a 20-second cooldown.

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Maro's skill increases damage with distance by 25%. Also, damage marked opponents' surges by 3.5%.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha's ability reduces fall damage by 50% and recovery time from the falls by 80%. On top of that, the skill also reduces the recoil rate and maximum recoil by 10%.

3) DJ Alok + Antonio + Kla + Joseph

Antonio (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Kla: Muay Thai

Joseph: Nutty Movement

At the start of every round, Antonio's Gangster's Spirit ability gives the players an extra 35 HP. This means that they begin with 235 health.

Kla (Image via Free Fire)

Kla's is one of the best characters for Clash Squad mode, and it increases fist damage by 400%. Therefore, in close encounters, players will be able to use their fists to knock their foes.

Joseph (Image via Free Fire)

Joseph's ability enhances moving and sprinting speed by 20% when opponents deal damage to the players.

4) DJ Alok + Luqueta + Laura + Rafael

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Rafael: Dead Silent

Luqueta’s ability increases the max HP of players by 25, up to 50 with each frag. This implies that the user would have 250 health after getting 2 kills.

Laura (Image via Free Fire)

Laura's Sharp Shooter boosts the accuracy of the players by 35% when scoped in.

Rafael (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael’s Dead Silent provides players with a silencing effect when using snipers and marksman rifles. Also, the enemies that the user down suffer 45% quicker HP loss.

5) DJ Alok + Hayato + Kelly + Moco

Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato: Bushido

Kelly: Dash

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

In Bushido, every 10% decrease in maximum health increases armor penetration by 10%. The frontal damage is also lessened if the players have Hayato's awakened form.

Kelly (Image via Free Fire)

Kelly's skill, Dash, improves gamers' sprinting speed by 6%. Like Hayato, users who own "Kelly - The Swift" will profit from its ability.

Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Moco's Hacker's Eye tags enemies for five seconds. The position of the enemy is also provided to allies.

