Free Fire 4th Anniversary update: Every leak and confirmed additions so far

Garena Free Fire has received several major updates over the years. These updates are one of the major reasons behind the title's phenomenal growth in the mobile gaming industry.

The Free Fire OB29 update called "4nniversary" was released recently. It brings a range of new content to the game, such as a new mode, a weapon, and more.

Players can now download the update on their Android and iOS devices to check out the latest features.

Details about the Free Fire 4th Anniversary update

Confirmed additions

Characters

Two new characters named “Dimitri” and “Thiva” have made their way into Free Fire. They are based on the popular DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

Dimitri will be added to the game via a top-up event starting on August 12th, while Thiva will be made available for free on August 28th.

Readers can click here to read more about the characters.

Pet

New pet in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Moniez Gaming)

A new pet named "Sensei Tig" will be added to Free Fire, according to the patch notes for the OB29 update. It has a skill called "Nimble Ninja," which reduces the duration of the opponent's man-marking ability.

Game mode

The much-anticipated 1 vs 1 Lone Wolf mode was also added to Free Fire with the 4th anniversary patch. The developers have also created a new map called "Iron Cage" specifically for the mode.

The mode will be made available soon.

Item request

This is one of the most useful features that have been added to Free Fire with the OB29 update.

With this feature, players now have the ability to request items from their teammates in the Clash Squad mode.

Grenade range

A new grenade range has also been added to the Training Ground in Free Fire. Players can now practice their grenade-throwing skills and enhance their overall gameplay in this range.

AC80

A new weapon called the AC80 has also been added to Free Fire. It belongs to the "Marksman Rifle" category. Muzzle, grip, and stock attachments can be equipped with this firearm.

Here are some of the AC80's stats:

Base Damage: 50

Rate of Fire: 0.45

Magazine: 10

Readers can click here to view the detailed patch notes of the Free Fire OB29 update.

Leaks

The Free Fire developers have taken to their social media handles to reveal that a new Evo Gun skin will be added to the game soon.

According to KnightClown, a well-known data miner, the skin will be called XM8 - Destiny Guardian. He also stated that it will be available on the Indian server via the Faded Wheel, starting August 7th.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh