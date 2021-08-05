How to get two new characters released in Free Fire 4th anniversary update

The Free Fire OB29 4th-anniversary update was released recently and brought in a slew of new features as well as other improvements. The game's developers have also revealed that they have collaborated with the well-known DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

In the patch notes, it has been announced that characters based on both of them are set to make their way into Free Fire. Players are ecstatic and can't wait to acquire the in-game personas of Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, which will be made available soon.

A guide on how to get new Dimitri and Thiva characters in Free Fire

Availability

The Dimitri character will be made available to gamers through a top-up event that will begin on August 12th. All users would need to do is purchase the specified quantity of diamonds to acquire the character for free.

In contrast, the developers have announced that the Thiva character would be given out for free to everyone on August 28th, which is supposed to be the peak day of the 4th-anniversary celebrations.

Dimitri

Dimitri is one of the two new characters added to Free Fire with the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

The ability of Dimitri generates a healing zone of a 3.5m radius, inside which users and their allies regain 3 HP every second, allowing them to heal themselves. The duration of this ability is 10 seconds at the base level, and it has an 85-second cooldown.

Additionally, when knocked down, players and allies can self-recover in order to get back up. When the character reaches the maximum level, the skill duration increases to 15 seconds, and the cooldown decreases to 60 seconds.

Thiva

Thiva character has an ability called Vital Vibes (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Vital Vibes

The rescue (help-up) speed increases by 5% as a result of this ability. Also, 5 seconds after a successful rescue, players gain 15 health points.

The rescue speed rises by 20% at the maximum level, while the HP recovered rises to 40.

Edited by Siddharth Satish