Free Fire OB29 update arrives today: All you need to know

A new major update of Garena Free Fire is all set to be released today. After a successful Advance Server, which ran from July 22nd to July 29th, the upcoming version will include a slew of features, including two new characters, a weapon, a new game mode, and more.

The players are ecstatic as they await the arrival with bated breath. In addition, the developers are expected to provide a sneak peek of the 4th-anniversary party after its release.

Details about the new Free Fire OB29 update

Maintenance period and update

There will be a maintenance period for the OB29 version, like with all previous updates, to incorporate all of the new content into Free Fire. The time set aside for maintanence is listed below:

Start time of maintenance - 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time of maintenance - 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

A few hours into the maintenance, the update is anticipated to be released, i.e., around 10 AM to 11:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). Players will be able to download it directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. However, the game will only be accessible upon the conclusion of OB29 update.

Features

Listed below are a couple of features that the developers have revealed:

1v1 mode

This 1v1 mode will be available with the latest release. The two participants will be pitted against one another in a specific map created for the mode named “Iron Cage.”

Clash Squad request feature

There’s a new feature that is going to be added to the Clash Squad mode. It will enable the players to “Request” their teammates to buy the items for them.

New characters and attachments

The developers have announced that two new characters are coming to the game. These are expected to have the same abilities as that of the Mystery Characters present in the Advance Server.

Three unique attachments are making their way into Free Fire - AR Magazine, Shotgun Muzzle, and SMG Muzzle.

