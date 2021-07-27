Free Fire OB29 update Advance Server close date and best features revealed

Garena Free Fire has periodic updates, and tons of new content gets added every few months. As a result, the user experience has improved, and the player base has undoubtedly grown.

On July 22nd, the Free Fire Advance Server for the OB29 update had opened. Several new aspects, including characters, a weapon, and other features, were made available to players. In the same manner as other servers, users must have an Activation Code to gain access.

Features and end date of Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

End date

The Free Fire Advance Server timeline (Image via Free Fire)

According to the timeline on the official Free Fire OB29 Advance Server website, it will end on July 29th. Therefore, users have a few days remaining to try out all the new features in the ongoing server.

To be noted is that the data from this server doesn’t carry over, getting deleted after ending.

Features

Characters

Three mystery characters were present in the Advance Server:

1) Mystery character

The mystery character with the Vital Vibes ability (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Vital Vibes (Passive)

This character's ability increases the rescue speed by 5%, and users also receive 15 HP in five seconds after completing a successful rescue.

2) Mystery character

This is rumored to be Moco's awakened version (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

Ability: Enigma’s Eye

The character is believed to be an awakened version of Moco. When tagged enemies move, the ability will increase the duration of the mark by 2 seconds.

3) Mystery character

There are a total of three mystery characters (Image via Moniez Gaming)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat (Active)

The character generates a healing zone of 5m, within which users and allies recover 3 HP every second. It lasts for ten seconds, and they can self-recover upon being downed.

New gun

The AC80 in Free Fire (Image via Moniez Gaming)

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server features a new firearm, the AC80. The weapon falls into the marksman rifle category, and users will deal additional damage if they shoot a target twice continuously.

Craftland

The Crafland (Image via Moniez Gaming)

One of the best and most exciting things about the new Advance Server is the Craftland. By using this feature, users will be able to create maps with different objects and structures. Later, they can use these created maps to play custom room matches with their friends in Free Fire.

Readers can tap on this link to check out the complete list of features.

