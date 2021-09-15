How to get Free Fire diamonds for free or cheap in 2021

Players can use diamonds for various reasons in Free Fire, such as purchasing characters and changing their names. They hold a great value, and the majority of the users wish to acquire the virtual currency of the title.

However, diamonds do not come free and are to be paid for using real money. Most gamers don't find it feasible to spend on a game, which has led them to seek ways to get the currency for free or at a reduced price.

Guide to obtain free/cheap Free Fire diamonds

Free

When it comes to getting diamonds without spending any money, Google Opinion Rewards emerges as the best option. Millions of users worldwide prefer this popular application.

Initially, players will need to set up their profiles by answering simple questions in Google Opinion Rewards. Later on, they can complete surveys to collect Play Credits, which they can eventually use to purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Google Opinion Rewards can be used to get free diamonds in Free Fire (Image via Google Play Store)

Users should keep in mind that there isn't any specific frequency of the surveys. To get the most out of the collected credits, they can use them to purchase a Special Airdrop that offers an incredible bonus.

Cheap

To get a higher number of diamonds, gamers can acquire a membership instead of directly topping up. Two types of memberships are available in Free Fire — Weekly Membership and Monthly Membership.

They can check out the exact specifics about both of them in the picture below::

Memberships in the battle royale title (Image via Free Fire)

If they subscribe to both, players will receive an S-VIP badge and would be eligible to claim 120 diamonds daily.

Steps to purchase memberships in Free Fire

Step 1: Gamers need to boot up Free Fire and tap on the Membership icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Two different memberships will show up on their screens. They can choose the desired one.

Users are needed to complete the payment to acquire the required membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They may complete the purchase using the required payment option to attain the membership.

