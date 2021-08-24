How to get 1900 diamonds for cheap in Free Fire: Monthly membership explained

In Free Fire, players can select from a range of cosmetic items, such as bundles and other items, such as characters and pets. Frequently, these require the use of diamonds. Since many of these provide an edge in battlegrounds, users are constantly looking for ways to obtain items or diamonds at a discounted price.

Memberships are undoubtedly one of the most cost-effective ways to get diamonds in Free Fire. The game features two types of membership - weekly and monthly.

Monthly membership in Free Fire: Price, perks, and more

Price

The price of the monthly membership in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire monthly membership will set the user back with ₹599. However, a weekly membership will cost ₹159.

Perks of getting a monthly membership

Here are the perks of purchasing a monthly membership in Free Fire:

Users will instantly get AK – Gold Coated for 30 days.

They will receive 100 diamonds instantly.

They will get 60 diamonds daily for the next 30 days, which roughly equates to 238% additional diamonds. This will reset daily at 03:00.

Players will also receive a monthly VIP card icon.

The top up of 1060 diamonds itself costs more than INR 800 (Image via Free Fire)

The cost of this membership is significantly less compared to a regular top up. For instance, users will have to spend ₹800 to top up 1060 diamonds, which is much higher than the monthly membership that offers 1900 diamonds in total. However, these will be provided over 30 days.

Steps to purchase monthly membership in Free Fire

Here is the exact procedure that you must follow to purchase a monthly membership in Garena Free Fire:

First, you should type on the membership icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You need to tap on the membership badge beside the diamond icon. A weekly and monthly membership option will appear before you.

Users need to complete the transaction to get the membership (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must select the monthly option and complete the transaction added to your Google account.

Once the payment is successful, membership will be activated, and you will receive 100 diamonds and AK – Gold Coated for 30 days.

