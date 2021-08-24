FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID, real name, guild, monthly income, and account stats revealed

Saroj Gamer is a well-known Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He is famous for his gameplay highlights and a variety of in-game challenges.

His subscriber count is 1.71 million, while the view counter is about 307 million.

FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

FF Saroj Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 1102578002, and his real name is Saroj itself.

Lifetime stats

Here are the detailed all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Saroj Gamer has 3028 squad games to his name in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 359 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 11.85%. In these matches, he has 8824 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.31.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has made 5072 appearances and has 113 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 2.22%. He has 14494 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The content creator has featured in 10349 solo games and has 654 Booyahs, which comes down to a win ratio of 6.31%. With a K/D ratio of 3.014, he has a total of 29511 eliminations.

Ranked stats

FF Saroj Gamer has a K/D ratio of 3.47 in the squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Saroj has secured two wins from 17 squad matches in the current season, leading to a win rate of 11.76%. He has racked up 52 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.47.

The internet star has contented in 110 duo games and has four wins for a win percentage of 3.63%. He has accumulated 332 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The renowned figure has participated in 761 solo matches and has triumphed in 27 of them, equating to a win ratio of 3.54%. In the process, he has bagged 2534 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.45.

Guild

Saroj Gamer is the leader of his guild (Image via Free Fire)

He is the leader of the “preciseons” guild, whose ID is 1003257999.

Monthly income

Monthly income and more details (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates on Social Blade, the monthly income of FF Saroj Gamer lies between $2.5K and $40K.

His YouTube channel

Saroj runs the FREE FIRE - SAROJ GAMER YouTube channel. There are currently 543 videos on it, with the most viewed clip standing at 26 million views.

Over the previous 30 days, FF Saroj Gamer has garnered 40K subscribers and 10.005 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer