How to find your Free Fire ID

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, and its player base continues to grow exponentially every day.

Each player has a unique user ID in Free Fire, which is assigned to them when they create their account. While many regular players are familiar with the ways to find this ID, a number of new players do not know how to find it.

In this article, we discuss how players can find out their Free Fire ID.

How to find Free Fire ID

Players have to follow the steps given below to find their Free Fire ID:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the main menu.

Click on the profile present on the top left corner

Step 2: The profile of the player opens up.

Step 3: You would then be able to find your Free Fire ID below the username.

Where to find Free Fire User ID

If you want to copy the ID, you can simply click on the ‘Copy’ button beside it.

Players require their Free Fire ID for redeem codes, top-up websites as well as to add friends in the game.

Here’s how players can find their friends using the ID:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Friends’ icon located on the top of the screen.

Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Friends’ icon located on the top of the screen. Step 2: Press on the ‘ADD’ tab.

Press on the ‘ADD’ tab. Step 3: Click on the search bar and paste the Free Fire ID of the respective player.

Click on the search bar and paste the Free Fire ID of the respective player. Step 4: Press on the ‘+’ present beside the name.

The player will be added to the list of in-game friends after they accept the friend request.

