Top 7 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers in August 2021

Free Fire is a leading name when discussing the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. Google Play Store downloads for the game have surpassed 1 billion recently, proving the game’s popularity.

In the Indian market, Free Fire has established itself as one of the most played games. Content creation and streaming related to the game have also surged because of the massive player base in the country.

Many content creators have accumulated hefty subscriber counts, with some even crossing the milestone of 10 million subscribers. The following is a list of the top 7 YouTubers based on subscriber count.

List of the seven most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers

7) Badge 99

Subscriber count: 7.34 million

Views: 828.39 million views

Badge 99 is a name that most Indian Free Fire players may be familiar with. The content creator has made his mark on Google's video sharing platform.

He is recognized for his incredible gameplay videos and electrifying skills. The most viewed video on Badge 99's YouTube channel currently stands at over 21 million views.

6) TSG (TWO SIDE GAMERS)

Subscriber count: 8.38 million

Views: 1.24 billion views

TWO SIDE GAMERS, popularly known as TSG, grab the sixth position on the list of Indian Free Fire YouTube channels with the most subscribers. It is run by the duo of Jash Dhoka (TSG Jash) and Ritik Jain (TSG Ritik)

Their videos are mainly based on gameplay and challenges in the fast-paced battle royale title. Apart from that, they also post vlogs regularly.

5) Desi Gamers

Subscriber count: 11 million

Views: 1.51 billion views

Amit Sharma is the man behind the popular Desi Gamers channel. He is also known as Amitbhai in the game’s community. Sharma has been actively creating videos and streaming the battle royale title on YouTube since October 2018. He has seen steady growth and has amassed a considerable fanbase among Indian players.

Apart from Free Fire, he also makes videos related to games like Minecraft.

4) Gyan Gaming

Subscriber count: 11.2 million

Views: 1.54 billion views

The next YouTuber on this list is Sujan Mistri, recognized by his channel “Gyan Gaming.” He initially made content on Clash of Clans but switched to Garena Free Fire a few years ago.

His videos revolve around several aspects of the game like gameplay and events.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Subscriber count: 12.2 million

Views: 1.08 billion views

Lokesh Gamer is another immensely popular gaming content creator whose videos are mainly based on Garena Free Fire. He recently crossed the 12 million subscriber mark on his channel, which is a testament to his popularity.

He also does regular giveaways, which is another reason why his fans adore him.

2) AS Gaming

Subscribers: 13.3 million

Views: 1.56 billion views

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, has made strides and amassed a humongous subscriber count. Just last year, his channel had around 2 million subscribers, in contrast to the 11 million it currently boasts. On the channel, readers can find unique content related to events, challenges and more.

He has four other YouTube channels as well where he posts diversified content.

1) Total Gaming

Subscribers: 27.3 million

Views: 4.54 billion views

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) takes the top spot on this list. He is one of the most subscribed gaming content creators worldwide, courtesy of his engaging videos and streams.

The figure was also the first Indian gaming YouTuber to cross the mark of 25 million subscribers. Apart from his primary channel, he also has three additional channels.

Note: The numbers included in this article are recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

