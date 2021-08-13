AS Gaming's Free Fire ID number, headshots, K/D ratio, guild, earnings, and more stats

Sahil Rana, who otherwise goes by AS Gaming, is one of India's most prolific Free Fire content creators. Players will be able to discover a range of videos on his YouTube channel covering various aspects of the battle royale title. This includes events, challenges, and more.

He presently has over 13.2 million subscribers and 1.53 billion views. He also has 1.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, guild and stats

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID is 169525329 and the ID of his guild is 70392909.

Listed below are AS Gaming's lifetime stats and ranked stats as of today (13 August):

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

AS Gaming has 7771 squad games to his name and has 1187 first-place finishes with a win rate of 15.27%. He has a total of 19996 kills in this mode with a K/D ratio of 3.04.He has 4878 headshots resulting in a headshot rate of 24.39%.

He has featured in 2212 duo matches and has come victorious on 307 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.87%. With 6002 frags and 1510 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.15 and a headshot rate of 25.16%.

The YouTuber has participated in 2684 solo games and has 350 victories, which results in a win ratio of 13.04%. In the process, he has bagged 10024 kills with 5046 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.29 and a headshot rate of 50.34%.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sahil Rana has participated in 48 squad matches in the ongoing season and has a win tally of 9, leading to a win rate of 18.75%. He has notched 158 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.05 and has 38 headshots for a headshot rate of 24.05%.

Apart from this, he has also played five duo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 21 kills in the mode, out of which nine are headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.20 and 42.86%, respectively.

The content creator has engaged in 10 solo matches and has outperformed his enemies in one of them, equating to a win percentage of 10.00%. With a K/D ratio of 3.56 and a headshot rate of 28.13%, he has 32 kills and nine headshots.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as AS Gaming plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Income

AS Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to estimates on Social Blade, the monthly and yearly earnings of AS Gaming lie between $33.2K - $531.9K and $398.9K - $6.4 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has been actively creating content related to Free Fire for over two years now. There are a total of 574 videos on his channel. As mentioned above, he has 13.2 million subscribers and 1.53 billion views.

He has garnered over 700 thousand subscribers and 132.97 million views in the last 30 days. (Source: Social Blade).

