40 best Free Fire guild names with stylish symbols in August 2021

Guilds have grown on to become an important facet of Garena Free Fire. They can be created by players using diamonds or gold. Later, users can participate in tournaments with friends and guildmates to win various rewards by collecting dog tags.

When forming a new guild, players need to decide on a slogan and a name. Many people desire distinctive names that include symbols that separate them from the rest of the other guilds.

List of 40 best and stylish Free Fire guild names

1) -Phantom-

2) ʜᴇᴀᴠᴇɴジ

3) ░C░0░L░D░

4) Ch0ҜΞ

5) ⊕ᗰᗴᑎᔕ

6) ꧁༺ɮʊʀʏ༻꧂

7) ▒­░ИIGHΓ░▒

8) [ ʙʟᴏᴏᴅ ]

9) ĐƗŞ€ΔŞ€

10) αη†ïd⊕†ε

11) xŞØỮŁx

12) MₐᵣS

13) L͢i͢g͢h͢t͢

14) H̷a̷u̷n̷t̷

15) ƊƠƜƝ☬

16) Wαʂԋҽԃ

17) Ħ€ΔV€Ň

18) × SᵢN ×

19) ꋪꍟꍏꉣꍟꋪꌗ

20) ЩФLVΞS

21) ƒεαrš

22) ㄚㄖㄩㄒ卄

23) FЇЯЄ

24) dεα†h

25) А$нё$

26) grα∀ε

27) ᶜʳⁱᵐⁱⁿᵃˡˢ

28) ꧁༺ɮʊʀռɛɖ༻꧂

29) ᑕᗩᔕKᗴ丅

30)丨ᐯㄚФ

31) ᏕᏖᎧᏒᎷ

32) 丂ㄩ几丂乇ㄒ

33) ĐΔŴŇ

34) THE p⊕ωεr

35) ★彡[ꜱᴛᴀʙ]彡★

36) ƗǤŇƗŦ€

37) ςĻόùȡ

38) ▀▄FATE▄▀

39) ƊЄƧƬƦƲƇƬƖƠƝ

40) ᴍᴏʀᴛᴀʟ$

A step-by-step guide to change the name of the guild in Free Fire

Listed below are the steps that users can follow to change the name of the guild:

Step 1: To begin, players should launch Free Fire on their devices and then click on the "Guild" icon on the right side of the game's main lobby.

The first step that the players need to follow is to press the "Guild" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As shown in the picture below, they should tap on the "Name Change" icon.

After the guild section opens up, users should click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will then show up on the screen, prompting users to enter a new name for their guild.

Subsequently, players have to enter the new name for their guild (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Paste any name from the list above and click the 500 diamonds button. Upon doing so, the diamonds will be deducted and the guild name will be changed.

It is worth noting that the players who either have the role of leader or officer can change the guild's name.

Edited by Gautham Balaji