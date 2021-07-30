30 best unique Free Fire names for new guilds in the game

Guilds perform a variety of functions in Garena Free Fire. It allows users to connect with their peers and compete in guild tournament dog tags. Furthermore, they are rewarded for collecting a certain number of tokens.

Players can select the guild’s name upon its creation, or it may be changed later for the cost of diamonds. Numerous guild leaders desire a unique moniker that incorporates different fonts and symbols that separate their group from others.

Unique Free Fire guild names

ƘƖԼԼЄƦֆ ꧁Ǥ₳₦ǤֆƬᏋЯ꧂ ᵀᵉᵃᵐDᎪᎳN ░D░A░R░K░ ▄︻┻┳═一KILL DEATH™ FIИISHΞD ₲₳₦₲ ꧁Ɇ₳₲ⱠɆ ᎬꪜᎥᏝ ▒山₳R▒ Ꮢᴏʏᴀʟ ꋬꇙꁝꏂꇙ ▀▄▀Guild▀▄▀ ꧁Ⓦⓘⓝ꧂ ᵀᵉᵃᵐ°᭄Killer ÐƐΛÐƐЛÐ 【C】【L】【A】【N】 ᴘɾҼԂΑȽΣɾ ズﾉﾚﾚ Ｔｅａｍ々Ｔｈｕｇ ░N░A░ ᏞᎬᎶᎬƝᎠS〲FF 『BAD』ʙᴏʏ 彡 ᏔᎪΝͲᎬᎠ 彡 Ⅰ₦ŞĄηΣ esreveR |ALIVE| ❖Ӄᴎɪԍʜᴛ ••OP••

Additionally, users may choose other names from websites such as Nickfinder, which provides an extensive list of potential names.

Alternatively, users may visit websites such as fancytexttool.net and linjojam.com, which allow them to customize the name of their preference with different fonts and numbers of symbols.

How to create a new guild with a stylish name in Free Fire

Click the guild icon to open the section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you need to open Free Fire and select the guild option on the right side of the screen.

Tap the create guild button, and a dialog box appears (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should press the 'Create Guild' button, as shown in the picture above.

After selecting the details, press either of the buttons (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Paste or enter the name in the text field. After setting the slogan and selecting the required options, press the button with 5000 gold or 1000 diamonds to create a guild.

You can also change the existing guild name by following the steps given below:

You need to click the edit icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After opening the existing guild name, you should click the icon beside the existing guild name.

Enter the name of your choice (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: A dialog box will appear, asking users to enter the name of their choice.

Step 3: After entering the name, press the button with 500 diamond symbols to change the guild's name.

Edited by Srijan Sen