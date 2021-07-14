Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs AS Gaming: Which player has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and AS Gaming are two of the most celebrated figures in the Indian Free Fire community. These content creators have pretty enormous fan bases on the video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Their clips usually revolve around Garena Free Fire, and they presently boast subscriber counts of 26 million and 12.5 million on their primary channels.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11811 squad games in Free Fire and has 2888 victories, leading to a win percentage of 24.45%. He has 44473 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.98.

Meanwhile, the internet star has 346 first-place finishes in the 1776 duo matches for a win rate of 19.48%. With 7057 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The popular YouTuber has also played 939 solo games and has a win tally of 87, maintaining a win ratio of 9.26%. He has 2433 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has featured in 63 squad matches in the ongoing season and has triumphed in 34, corresponding to a win rate of 53.96%. In the process, the player has 266 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.17.

The streamer has appeared in three duo games in the duo mode and has a single win, making his win percentage of 33.33%. He has bagged 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.50.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has competed in 7715 squad games and outshone enemies in 1179 of them for a win percentage of 15.28%. He has accumulated 19786 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The content creator has won 306 of the 2209 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 13.85%. He has collected 5990 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.15.

The internet star has also participated in 2607 solo games and has 339 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 13.00%. With a K/D ratio of 4.28, he has 9710 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 14 squad matches in the current ranked season and has stood victorious in four for a win rate of 28.57%. He has eliminated 45 enemies in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Moreover, the YouTuber has played four duo games but is yet to secure a win. In the process, he has 18 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Comparison

Ajjubhai has the edge over AS Gaming in the duo and squad modes in lifetime stats, while the latter is relatively better in solo matches.

The stats of these YouTubers in the ranked solo and duo games cannot be compared. Both are yet to feature in the former and have only a few duo matches to their names.

Finally, Ajjubhai has the upper hand in both the K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

