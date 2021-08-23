Free Fire redeem code for free rewards: How to get Punishers Weapon Loot crate today (23rd August)

Developers of Free Fire periodically release redeem codes, which are a great way to earn rewards for free in the game. Items such as weapon loot crates, skins, characters, and sometimes even diamonds can be found in them

However, redeem codes come with a few drawbacks, namely, server restrictions and expiry duration. Consequently, they only work on the server they were released for and last for a specific period. Once the code is turned invalid, an error will appear on the user's screen.

Free Fire redeem code for today (23 August 2021)

The Punishers Weapon Loot crate is the reward for one of the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

2BEMBE4TXU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

84J9EYTYFSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

Note: Both codes were active and valid at the time of writing the article. All those users that wish to get the rewards can utilize the code from the official website quickly.

These rewards are only available to players on the Europe server. As a result, anyone outside the region who tries to use the code will receive an error.

Using the Free Fire redeem codes

Players can only redeem these codes through the official website. They can follow the instructions given below after reaching the official website to attain the rewards:

Players are provided with multiple options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, users must sign-in to the Rewards Redemption Site to proceed ahead. A text field should appear on the screen.

It is better to paste the code in the text field to avoid error (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They should paste one code at a time in the text field and click on the confirm button to avoid an error.

If the redemption is successful, a dialog box should appear on the screen, informing the users about the rewards. Tap on the okay button.

The rewards need to be claimed from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players need to open the game and then head to the mail system to attain the rewards.

Once users have collected the items, they can head to the vault section to open them. The possible rewards for each crate are given below:

The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

P90 – The Punishers

XM8 – The Punishers

Lunar New Year Weapon Box

XM8 - Aurous Dragon

SCAR - Aurous Dragon

The skin obtained can be permanent or temporary based on luck.

Edited by Ashish Yadav