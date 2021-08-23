Raistar vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in August 2021?

Several Free Fire content creators have witnessed a meteoric rise in recent years, with some achieving unprecedented numbers in terms of subscriber and view count. Raistar and Lokesh Gamer are among the most famous names in the Indian community.

The former is known for his gameplay videos and has a subscriber count of 5.44 million. Lokesh Gamer stands at 12.2 million subscribers and regularly churns out Free Fire-related content.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250. The player's lifetime and ranked stats are provided below:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has played more than 15800 squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has 15889 squad matches to his name and has won 2684 of these, approximating a win rate of 16.89%. He has notched 52410 kills and maintains a K/D ratio of 3.97.

He has featured in 4486 duo games and has achieved first place in 706 of these, having a win ratio of 15.73%. The user has accumulated 14355 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Raistar has participated in 3530 solo matches and remained unbeaten 401 times, securing a win rate of 11.35%. He has eliminated 10748 enemies and holds a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar is yet to play a duo match yet (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has four victories in 23 squad games, which comes down to a win rate of 17.39%. He has 60 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Additionally, he has played three solo games and has only three kills.

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID is 220528068. His stats in Free Fire are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has a win rate of 21.21% in squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has 722 Booyahs in 3404 squad games, resulting in a win ratio of 21.21%. In these games, he has notched 6322 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 1533 duo matches and has amassed 153 wins, which estimates a win percentage of 9.98%. The YouTuber holds a K/D ratio of 1.88 and has 2599 kills.

He has 1309 solo matches to his name and has a win tally of 135 games, translating to a win ratio of 10.31%. With 2714 frags, Lokesh Gamer has managed a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer hasn't played many ranked games (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played five ranked squad matches and has a win percentage of 20% with a single win. He has 18 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.50.

He has engaged in a single duo match and has maintained a 100% win ratio. He has eight kills for a K/D ratio of 8.

Lastly, he has contested in two solo games and has won both, resulting in a 100% percent win rate. He has secured 17 kills and registered a K/D ratio of 17.

Note: The stats of both the players were recorded while writing the article, and these will change as they play other games in Free Fire.

Who has better stats?

Both of these players have good stats in Free Fire. Raistar has a higher kill-to-death ratio in lifetime squad games, and Lokesh Gamer holds a better win rate. In solo and duo matches on the other hand, the former has superior stats.

The player's stats in ranked solo and duo matches cannot be compared as Lokesh Gamers and Raistar have played only a few of these. Coming to squad matches, Lokesh Gamer has an edge with better general stats.

Edited by Siddharth Satish