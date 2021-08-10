Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats in August 2021

Indian Free Fire content creators have been thriving on YouTube in the last couple of years, boasting massive viewership numbers on their channels.

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most-watched YouTubers in the Indian mobile gaming community right now, with over 11.9 million subscribers on his channel.

The channel had 3.3 million subscribers in August 2020, which means it gained over 8 million subscribers in a single year, amounting to a 260% growth.

Lokesh Gamer has also accumulated 600k subscribers and 76 million views on his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068. His lifetime and ranked stats in the game as of August 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has a 21.23% win rate in the lifetime squad mode (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3400 squad games and has emerged victorious in 722 of them, maintaining a win rate of 21.23%. He has killed 6309 opponents in these matches, 1316 of which were eliminated via headshots. This makes his K/D ratio 2.36 and his headshot rate 20.86%.

The streamer has also participated in 1533 duo matches and has won on 153 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.98%. With 2599 kills and 543 headshots in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 1.88 and a headshot rate of 20.89%.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1309 solo matches and has 135 Booyahs to his name, resulting in a win rate of 10.31%. He registered 2714 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.31. He also secured 792 headshots at a rate of 29.18%.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer holds a K/D ratio of 17 in the ranked solo matches (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 2 ranked squad matches this season and has won 1 of them, making his win rate 50%. He racked up 5 kills at a K/D ratio of 5 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1 ranked duo game and boasts a perfect win rate of 100%. He has 8 kills and 1 headshot in this match, with a K/D ratio of 8 and a headshot rate of 12.50%.

Lokesh Gamer has played 2 ranked solo matches and has won on both occasions, translating to a 100% win rate. With a K/D ratio of 17 and a headshot rate of 23.53%, he has 17 kills and 4 headshots in this mode.

Note: The Free Fire stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change over time.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been creating Free Fire videos on YouTube for more than two years now. He is known for his videos about in-game events and giveaways.

As mentioned earlier, Lokesh Gamer has 11.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, with more than 1 billion views combined.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh